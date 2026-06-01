International Children's Day celebrated at Open Library [PHOTOS]

1 June 2026 15:24 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

An event dedicated to the International Children's Day has been held at the Open Library operating under the Azerbaijan National Library, AzerNEWS reports.

The event was attended by the students from grades I and V of Secondary School No. 8 named after K. Karimov.

The program highlighted the historical significance of the day and outlined measures in Azerbaijan to protect and support children.

It was noted that the foundations of state policy on children in the country were established by National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

During his leadership, laws, state programs, and action plans addressing children's issues were adopted, and a national concept was developed to ensure a proper standard of living for the physical, mental, moral, ethical, and social development of children.

President Ilham Aliyev's commitment to the welfare of children was also highlighted at the event.

The role of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in successfully implementing comprehensive initiatives to protect children's rights was noted, along with the attention and support provided by First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva to children with special needs, those deprived of parental care, and the children of martyrs and veterans.

During the event, students recited poems. Books were presented as gifts to the pupils by the National Library.

At the end of the event, a virtual exhibition prepared by the National Library titled "1 June – International Children's Day" was presented, featuring photographs, press materials published in periodicals, and books.