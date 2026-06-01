bp launches first commercial gas production at ACG field in Azerbaijan

1 June 2026 14:05 (UTC+04:00)

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bp, operator of the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) field development project, has announced the start of free gas production operations at the ACG field in Azerbaijan’s sector of the Caspian Sea on behalf of the ACG partners, including SOCAR, MOL Group, INPEX, ExxonMobil, TPAO and ONGC Videsh, AzerNEWS reports.

According to bp, the launch marks the beginning of the first commercial gas production operations from ACG, one of the world’s largest oil fields.

The company stated that the first free gas well drilled from the existing West Chirag platform represents a major step toward unlocking ACG’s significant gas reserve potential. In addition to initial output, the well is expected to provide critical reservoir and flow data that will support future full-scale gas development plans.

The ACG field is estimated to contain around 4 trillion cubic feet of recoverable gas reserves, with the potential to increase to nearly 6 trillion cubic feet.

Commenting on the development, bp’s regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye, Gio Cristofoli, described the start of production as an important milestone for both Azerbaijan and the ACG consortium.

“Today is a great day for Azerbaijan and the ACG partners. ACG has a long and successful history. Having produced oil for nearly 30 years, the field still has the potential to turn a new page and deliver value for the country and its investors,” he said.

Cristofoli added that ACG’s transition into combined oil and gas production would strengthen Azerbaijan’s role in regional energy markets and contribute to the country’s plans to increase energy exports to Europe while supporting its broader energy transition agenda.

bp noted that the first free gas production activities began last year from an initial production well targeting two key reservoirs located beneath the existing oil-producing layers, the shallower Kirmakıüstü Gumlu and the deeper Kirmakıalti Gumlu formations.

According to the company, the well-confirmed gas reserves in the Kirmakıüstü Gumlu formation and also identified high-pressure gas reserves in the Kirmakıalti Gumlu structure.

Initial production operations have now commenced in the Kirmakıalti Gumlu formation, including testing activities for both the well and the reservoir.

The produced gas and condensate will be transported to the Sangachal Terminal through the existing ACG infrastructure by integrating oil and gas processing systems, enabling the efficient use of current offshore facilities.