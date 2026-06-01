UN Secretary-General sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

1 June 2026 12:59 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Independence Day.

According to AzerNEWS, the letter reads:

Excellency,

I extend my warmest greetings on the occasion of Independence Day.

National days serve as important moments for reflection on a country's journey, its contributions to the international community and the aspirations that guide its future. They also remind us of the value of dialogue and solidarity in addressing global challenges.

The world today faces urgent tests: ending wars and preventing new ones; confronting the climate emergency; narrowing inequalities; and guiding powerful technologies responsibly. Meeting these and other challenges requires renewed engagement and a commitment to multilateral cooperation to deliver peace and security, advance the Sustainable Development Goals and uphold human rights.

Once again, I am pleased to convey my best wishes to the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on this special day.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.