Erdoğan says Türkiye-Azerbaijan energy alliance proving its strategic value

1 June 2026 16:18 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sent a message to the opening of Baku Energy Week in Azerbaijan, which was delivered by Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar, AzerNEWS reports.

Erdoğan emphasized that recent regional developments have once again demonstrated the strategic wisdom of the steps Türkiye has taken with Azerbaijan in the energy sector. He noted that many mega projects, once considered ambitious dreams for the region, have been successfully realized in partnership with Azerbaijan.

The president highlighted projects such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum, and TANAP pipelines, underlining that collaborations like the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli and Shah Deniz partnerships have further deepened energy cooperation with Azerbaijan.

Erdoğan pointed out that Türkiye and Azerbaijan’s new partnership at Shafak-Asiman is further proof that this cooperation continues to expand.

"The Iğdır-Nakhchivan pipeline, commissioned last year, has strengthened the energy supply security of the Nakhchivan region. Electricity interconnections between Türkiye and Azerbaijan remain of strategic importance. With the implementation of the ‘Green Electricity Transmission and Trade’ project among Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Bulgaria, we hope to contribute to the energy security of the entire region," he emphasized.

The president also stressed that gas deliveries to Syria, which began last August through a Türkiye-Azerbaijan joint initiative, are contributing to the country’s development and regional security.