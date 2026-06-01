National Art Museum holds concert timed to Int'l Children's Day [PHOTOS]

1 June 2026 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A festive concert honoring International Children's Day was held at the Azerbaijan National Art Museum as part of the "Music in the Museum" project, AzerNEWS reports.

This event provided a wonderful opportunity to once again emphasize that children are our greatest value and our future, as well as an excellent occasion to give them a true celebration. The day at the museum was marked by the sounds of classical music and children's laughter.

The hall featured well-known works by Azerbaijani and foreign composers, resonating with a child's worldview, full of sincerity, openness, and kindness. The celebration was enriched by performances from Nadir Agazade, Jamal Aliyev, Farah Aliyeva, Ayshe Umudova, and Yasaman Umudova. The young musicians performed with such artistry and maturity that they moved everyone, and from the very beginning, the audience expressed their admiration with enthusiastic looks and bright smiles.

The music and childhood celebration concluded with loud applause, leaving both young and adult guests with a wave of sincere emotions and warm memories that will long continue to comfort them.

After the musical part of the evening, the cultural program continued in the exhibition halls.

Guests were introduced to the fascinating world of painting. They explored the engaging and colorful exhibitions "Traces of a Creative Journey: The World of Jahangir Rustamov's Art" and "Kyrgyzstan – Azerbaijan: Dialogue of Cultures" displayed at the museum. These rich and distinctive exhibition projects, which united the national heritage of the two countries, served as a harmonious continuation of the festive evening.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.