President Ilham Aliyev receives U.S. delegation led by Assistant Secretary of State for Economic, Energy, and Business Affairs [PHOTOS]

1 June 2026 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

On June 1, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a U.S. delegation led by Caleb Orr, Assistant Secretary of State for Economic, Energy, and Business Affairs, AzerNEWS reports.

The head of state thanked Caleb Orr for participating in the official opening ceremony of the exhibitions and the Baku Energy Forum held as part of Baku Energy Week.

Expressing satisfaction with US President Donald Trump sending a letter to this event, President Ilham Aliyev stated that this approach and partnership were highly appreciated, and expressed his gratitude to the US leader.

Noting that bilateral relations have been developing successfully in recent times, the head of state touched upon the importance of the Strategic Partnership Charter signed between Azerbaijan and the United States, as well as the creation of working groups on various fields based on this Charter to develop cooperation. He emphasized that the first meeting of the Azerbaijan-US Economic Dialogue would be held. In this regard, the President noted that the visit of the delegation led by Caleb Orr provided a good opportunity for discussing the prospects of cooperation.

The head of state also touched upon the significance of the documents signed within the framework of Baku Energy Week.

Caleb Orr conveyed the greetings of US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio to President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state expressed gratitude for the greetings and asked Caleb Orr to convey his regards to Donald Trump and Marco Rubio in return.

The Assistant Secretary of State emphasized that Donald Trump’s sending a letter to Baku Energy Week demonstrated the importance the United States attaches to the event.

Caleb Orr also stated that this event showcases President Ilham Aliyev's leadership role in fostering discussions on developments in energy markets.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that Baku Energy Week is a successful platform for exchanging views on global energy issues, as well as for discussing the prospects of cooperation among the world's leading energy companies, government agencies, investors, and industry experts.

They also noted that Azerbaijan-US relations have entered a new stage of development as a result of the efforts of both heads of state.

During the conversation, they also discussed matters of mutual interest.