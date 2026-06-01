Guarneri Violin of 1715 in magical hands of Elvin Hojay Ganiyev – amazing evening in Baku [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

1 June 2026 16:40 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A bright evening of classical music has taken place at the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall as part of the anniversary project "90 illik ifa"(90 Years of Performance), dedicated to the 90th anniversary of one of the country's main cultural centers, AzerNEWS reports.

The opening speech was delivered by Aybaniz Novrasli, PhD in Art History and musicologist, who spoke about the Philharmonic's long-standing role in preserving and developing national musical art.

The Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of conductor Mustafa Mehmandarov, presented the audience with outstanding works of world classical music — the overture to the opera "The Bartered Bride" by Bedřich Smetana and the symphonic mugham "Kurd Ovshari" by Fikrat Amirov.

The highlight of the evening was the performance by Elvin Hoxha Ganiyev, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan and laureate of international competitions. The virtuoso violinist performed Antonín Dvořák's Violin Concerto in A minor, Op. 53 with the orchestra, demonstrating exceptional skill and a profound interpretation of the piece.

Elvin Hoxha Ganiyev lives and works in Turkiye, successfully representing Azerbaijan on the world's major concert stages. His performances in the USA, Europe, Asia, and Africa consistently receive public acclaim and critical recognition.

The audience was particularly impressed that the concert was performed on the legendary Guarneri violin of 1715. In the hands of the young virtuoso, this unique instrument revealed its full sonic beauty, turning the performance into a true celebration of high art.

"For the past few years, I have been performing on the 1715 Guarneri violin, which was entrusted to me by our state in 2019 so that I could represent Azerbaijan and its musical art at the international level. For me, this is a great honor, a high responsibility, and a source of particular pride. I would especially like to emphasize that thanks to the attention and support of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva, and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, all the conditions for my professional growth have been created: I was able to study at the best music schools in the world, work with outstanding teachers and masters, and perform on the same stage with renowned artists and ensembles. All of this has become an important part of my artistic journey. I am sincerely grateful for this support and consider it my duty to continue developing, exploring new repertoire, undertaking interesting projects, and representing Azerbaijan with dignity in the global cultural space," Elvin Hoxha Ganiyev noted.

Elvin Hoxha Ganiyev's performance became the true highlight of the anniversary evening. The audience greeted the musician with prolonged applause, and the atmosphere of the concert once again confirmed the Philharmonic's special role in promoting the finest examples of world classical music.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az,Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.