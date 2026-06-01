Baku-Tbilisi security axis strengthens through defense dialogue [PHOTOS]

1 June 2026 17:37 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

While on a visit to Georgia, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, met with Georgia’s Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, Irakli Chikovani, AzerNEWS reports.

In accordance with the protocol, the Defense Ministers passed along the guard of honor within the official welcoming ceremony. The national anthems of both countries were performed.

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov emphasised that military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia continues to expand and deepen, reflecting the steady development of their broader bilateral relations across a wide range of fields.

During the meeting, which was also attended by Azerbaijan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Georgia, Faig Guliyev, the sides held extensive discussions on new prospects for cooperation in the military, military-technical, and military educational spheres, and other issues of common interest.

During the visit, the delegation visited the Heroes Memorial in Tbilisi and the monument to the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people in Heydar Aliyev Culture and Recreation Park, where wreaths were laid in tribute.