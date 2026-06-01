Japan uses AI to help prevent suicides

1 June 2026 20:14 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

In Japan, some railway stations and commercial buildings use artificial intelligence systems to help prevent suicides, AzerNEWS reports.

The technology, which has been installed at around 40 stations and facilities, analyzes people's behavior through surveillance cameras and attempts to identify potentially dangerous situations before they occur. When the AI detects warning signs—such as a person standing too close to the edge of a platform, unusual movements, or prolonged hesitation—it immediately alerts security staff. In certain cases, automated announcements can also be broadcast through loudspeakers.

Since its introduction, the system has reportedly helped save at least two lives. In addition to suicide prevention, the AI can detect other situations that may require assistance, including aggressive behavior, sudden illness, falls, or people remaining motionless for an unusual amount of time.

The technology is currently used at stations and commercial facilities in Tokyo and Kanagawa prefectures. Experts believe that as AI systems become more advanced, they could play an even greater role in public safety by helping staff respond more quickly to emergencies and potentially preventing accidents before they happen.