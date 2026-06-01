Houthis said to be ready to join Hezbollah fight against Israel

1 June 2026 20:46 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Yemen's Houthi rebels are ready to join Hezbollah in its fight against Israel, Iran's Mehr news agency reported on Monday, citing sources close to the rebel group, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the report, Houthis are prepared to respond to any new escalation by Israeli forces. The sources said that the rebels "will never allow Lebanon's territory to be a haven for the Zionist regime's [Israel] actions and Hezbollah to be left alone in the field."

Houthi rebels joined the broader Middle East war after the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran. The group targeted Israel with missiles in independent operations and in joint attacks with Iran and Hezbollah. However, strikes from Yemen ceased when Washington and Tehran agreed to a ceasefire in mid-April.

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) claimed on Monday that its forces "successfully intercepted" and "immediately defeated" two Iranian ballistic missiles targeting American forces stationed in Kuwait. The agency added that no US personnel were harmed.

"US Central Command remains vigilant and will continue to protect our forces from Iranian aggression while supporting the ongoing ceasefire," CENTCOM wrote in an X post.

The attacks came after the US claimed to have carried out "self-defense strikes on Iranian radar and command and control sites for drones" over the weekend in retaliation for earlier Iranian aggressions.