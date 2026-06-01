China unveils new smart device chips

1 June 2026 21:19 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Researchers at Tongji University in Shanghai, China, have developed a next-generation chip for smart devices, AzerNEWS reports.

The chip, named the "Moving Horizon Unit," is designed primarily for use in cars, robots, and drones. It enables devices to simultaneously collect data, perform calculations, and make decisions, improving both speed and accuracy.

According to the researchers, the system allows devices to make real-time decisions even in rapidly changing conditions, significantly enhancing the efficiency of artificial intelligence. In practical terms, this could mean self-driving cars reacting faster to obstacles, drones navigating complex environments more smoothly, and robots performing tasks with greater precision.

The chip is currently undergoing testing on real vehicles, with plans for broader implementation in the near future. Experts suggest that technologies like this could pave the way for smarter, more autonomous machines and even help reduce accidents and improve productivity in various industries. Interestingly, the researchers also note that the chip’s design is energy-efficient, which could make it particularly valuable for battery-powered devices like drones and electric cars.