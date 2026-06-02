Turkiye launches overnight museum visits season

2 June 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Starting today, 20 museums and archaeological sites across Turkiye will welcome visitors not only during the daytime but also at night, AzerNEWS reports.

The initiative is part of a continuing “night museum” project designed to make Turkiye’s rich cultural heritage more accessible at different hours of the day and to offer visitors a new way to experience historical landmarks.

Last year, more than 1 million people visited historical sites in Turkiye under the same program. According to officials, this strong public interest highlights the growing demand for cultural experiences beyond traditional opening hours and shows how night tourism is becoming an increasingly important part of the country’s tourism strategy.

Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy emphasized that the project reflects a broader effort to bring history closer to people in a more engaging and immersive way.

The program will run until October 1, allowing visitors to explore ancient ruins, museums, and archaeological sites under illuminated night settings. Interestingly, experts note that nighttime visits can completely change the perception of historical places—temples, amphitheaters, and ruins often appear more dramatic and atmospheric under artificial lighting, creating a unique experience compared to daytime tours.