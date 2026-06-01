Greece offers free housing for cat caretakers

1 June 2026 23:25 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

A unique volunteer opportunity on the Greek island of Syros allows cat lovers to enjoy free accommodation in exchange for caring for local cats, AzerNEWS reports.

The animal welfare organization Syroscats is currently looking for volunteers for 2027. Successful applicants will receive free housing, breakfast, and utility coverage on the picturesque island of Syros in the Aegean Sea. In return, volunteers are expected to dedicate around five hours a day, five days a week, to feeding, monitoring, and caring for the island’s feline residents.

Applications will open in September. The organization is seeking individuals or couples aged 25 and over who are willing to stay on the island for at least one month and can work independently. While experience as a veterinary assistant or working with stray animals is considered an advantage, anyone with a genuine love for cats is encouraged to apply.

Although the position is unpaid, volunteers gain the rare opportunity to experience island life at minimal cost. After completing their daily responsibilities, they are free to explore Syros as tourists.

Unlike some of Greece’s more crowded destinations, Syros is known for its relaxed atmosphere, beautiful beaches, hidden coves, elegant architecture, and charming cafés. Interestingly, the island is home to thousands of free-roaming cats, which have become an unofficial symbol of many Greek islands and are beloved by both locals and visitors.