Malaysia bans social media for under-16s

1 June 2026 22:53 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Malaysian authorities have introduced new rules prohibiting children under the age of 16 from creating their own accounts on social networks, AzerNEWS reports.

With this move, Malaysia joins a growing number of countries attempting to limit the influence of social media on minors and enhance their online safety.

Under the new regulations, major social networks must implement age verification systems and prevent anyone under 16 from registering accounts. The rules apply to platforms with at least 8 million users.

Companies that fail to comply face fines of up to 10 million ringgit (approximately 2.5 million US dollars). Parents, however, are not held responsible if their children manage to bypass the restrictions.

Authorities justify the measure as a way to protect minors from harmful content, cyberbullying, and algorithms that encourage excessive social media use. The regulator also requires platforms to implement security features, including safeguards against addictive functions, and to promptly identify and delete accounts belonging to underage users.

Officials emphasize that the new rules are not intended to prevent children from using the Internet or digital technologies altogether. Rather, the goal is to ensure that technology companies create a safer online environment for young users.

The initiative, however, has sparked debate. Some social media representatives warn that a strict ban may backfire, pushing teenagers toward less-regulated websites. Critics have also raised concerns about privacy, as verifying users’ ages could require submitting identity documents.

Experts remain divided on the effectiveness of such measures. Without parental involvement, children may still find ways to circumvent the rules, such as creating accounts using an adult’s credentials.

Similar restrictions have been implemented or are under discussion in countries including Australia, Brazil, Indonesia, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Denmark, Thailand, and South Korea. Interestingly, some experts suggest that these measures could spur innovation in safer, child-focused digital platforms, creating a niche for tech companies to design social networks tailored specifically for younger audiences.