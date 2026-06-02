Second Day of Baku Energy Forum begins as global energy leaders gather in Azerbaijan

2 June 2026 09:30 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The second day of the Baku Energy Forum, regarded as one of the leading platforms for strategic dialogue in the global energy sector, has commenced as part of the 31st Baku Energy Week.

AzerNEWS reports that the forum brings together government officials, industry executives, energy experts and international stakeholders to discuss the future of energy markets, sustainability, and regional cooperation.

According to organizers, the second day’s agenda features a series of high-level discussions, including the session “Leaders’ Perspectives on Energy Transformation and Future Strategies,” as well as meetings focused on capacity building, energy efficiency, gas markets and regional energy integration.

Among the key topics scheduled for discussion are “Energy Efficiency and the ESCO Investment Platform: Connecting Global ESCO Experience with Azerbaijan’s Major Energy Consumers,” “Gas Session — Markets, Transportation Routes and Geopolitics,” and “Energy Bridges: From Green Energy to Regional Integration.”

The forum is supported by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy, while the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) serves as the principal partner.

Held at the Baku Congress Center, the event is expected to attract nearly 600 delegates from around the world. Participants include representatives of companies and organizations from Azerbaijan, Germany, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, China, Estonia, France, Switzerland, Italy, Hungary, the Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Japan and several other countries.

This year’s program features nearly 60 speakers representing a wide range of countries and energy sectors, reflecting the growing international significance of the forum as a venue for addressing global energy challenges and opportunities.

As energy security, market diversification and the transition toward cleaner energy sources remain at the forefront of international discussions, the Baku Energy Forum continues to serve as an important platform for fostering dialogue and cooperation among key stakeholders in the global energy industry.