Katz: If northern Israel has no peace, Beirut won't either

2 June 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned on Monday that Beirut will be under attack until Hezbollah stops targeting northern Israel, AzerNEWS reports.

"If there is no peace in northern Israel, there will be no peace in Beirut. Israel has been in an unprecedented security period since October 7," Katz said. "We are turning the Litani area into a security-controlled zone under Israeli oversight, free of weapons and armed militants," he added.

Earlier in the day, Katz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the military to launch air strikes on the Dahiyeh district in Beirut, which is Hezbollah's stronghold, in retaliation for the Lebanon-based group's relentless attacks on northern Israel.