SOCAR expands hydrocarbon exploration across onshore and offshore Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

2 June 2026 13:25 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan is intensifying efforts to unlock new hydrocarbon resources by expanding exploration activities across both onshore and offshore areas, AzerNEWS reports, citing Arzu Javadova, Vice President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Speaking at the 31st Baku Energy Forum, she noted that SOCAR is currently reassessing the country's exploration portfolio to identify the most promising opportunities and accelerate their development.

"We are building a sizeable portfolio of exploration opportunities and prioritizing those that are ready to move forward," she emphasized.

According to Javadova, SOCAR's current exploration strategy is structured around three major directions, covering both onshore and offshore areas, including the Caspian Sea and the South Caspian Basin.

She said that Azerbaijan's onshore regions remain significantly underexplored despite their potential.

"Onshore areas have not been comprehensively explored for decades. One of the key challenges is the lack of high-quality geological and seismic data," Cavadova stressed.

Unlike offshore projects, where extensive seismic surveys have been conducted by major international operators over many years, onshore exploration requires substantial investment in modern data acquisition. Javadova explained that the geological and structural complexity of onshore formations makes high-quality seismic information essential for future exploration planning.

Turning to offshore prospects, she highlighted the central Caspian region as an area of growing interest. While seismic data and several discoveries exist, significant untapped potential remains.

“We are looking at deeper horizons as well as shallower formations that have never really been explored before. These opportunities are attracting increasing attention,” she added.