Young pianist captivates classical music enthusiasts [PHOTOS]

2 June 2026 14:26 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Young Azerbaijani pianist Jamil Sadizade has captivated classical music enthusiasts with his solo concert titled "Renaissance" at the International Mugham Center, AzerNEWS reports.

The concert featured works by both Azerbaijani and international composers. Throughout the evening, Sadizade impressed listeners with his technical skill, musical expression, and thoughtful interpretation of the pieces he performed.

A Presidential Scholarship recipient, Sadizade has represented Azerbaijan at numerous international competitions in Estonia, Bulgaria, Spain, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Russia, Italy, Georgia, and the Czech Republic, earning awards and recognition along the way.

One of the most significant milestones in his career came with his admission to the prestigious Manhattan School of Music in New York. He was among only 20 students accepted into the piano faculty from a global pool of applicants.

Sadizade began his musical education at the Rauf Hajiyev School of Arts No. 15, where he studied piano. His first major solo concert, To the Summit, was held at the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall with the accompaniment of the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra.

He later performed in Paris at a UNESCO-organized concert marking the 100th anniversary of prominent Azerbaijani composer Gara Garayev.

Among his international appearances was the Fifth International Music Festival Melody of Generations at the State Kremlin Palace, where he performed alongside the Presidential Orchestra of Russia.

Another important step in his career was his second solo concert, Conqueror of Hearts, held at the Heydar Aliyev Palace.

The "Renaissance" concert marked a new achievement for the young pianist. The audience warmly received his performance, rewarding each piece with enthusiastic applause.

The evening once again demonstrated Sadizade's growing artistic maturity and his potential for further success on the international classical music scene.