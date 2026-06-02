Caspian Region Strengthens Europe’s Energy Security, bp executive says

2 June 2026 15:13 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Caspian region continues to play a vital role in strengthening Europe's energy security, with existing pipeline infrastructure becoming increasingly valuable amid global geopolitical uncertainty, Dan Sparkes, bp Vice President for Subsurface in the Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye region, told AzerNEWS in an interview on the sidelines of the 31st Baku Energy Forum.

Dan Sparkes highlighted the strategic significance of the region's energy export routes, noting that direct pipeline connections to European markets provide a reliable and secure supply of oil and natural gas.

“With direct pipeline access to Europe for gas and pipeline access to the Mediterranean for oil, these pipelines are incredibly valuable,” Sparkes noted.

He stressed that ongoing geopolitical tensions and instability in global energy markets have further reinforced the importance of established energy corridors originating from Azerbaijan.

"With everything that's happening in the world, these pipelines seem to become more valuable every year," he emphasized.

According to Sparkes, Azerbaijan's position as a major energy hub creates significant opportunities for future resource development. He pointed out that the broader Caspian region continues to offer substantial hydrocarbon potential capable of supporting existing export infrastructure.

Addressing the challenge of balancing production growth with environmental commitments, Sparkes emphasized that technological innovation is allowing the industry to reduce emissions while continuing to develop new resources.

As an example, he highlighted bp's ongoing electrification of the Sangachal Terminal, one of the region's most important oil and gas processing facilities.

“We are replacing gas-fired power generation at the terminal with electricity, including solar power. This will significantly reduce emissions associated with operations,” Sparkes said.

bp official also pointed to the construction of the Shah Deniz Compression Project, which incorporates electric-powered compression technology supplied from shore rather than traditional offshore power systems.

"This is not the conventional approach used in the industry, but it demonstrates how new technologies can help reduce the carbon footprint of major energy projects," Sparkes explained.