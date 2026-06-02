Trump nominates Alexander Alden as US Ambassador to Azerbaijan

2 June 2026 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

U.S. President Donald Trump has nominated Alexander Alden to serve as the next United States ambassador to Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports, citing information published on the White House’s official website.

Alden brings extensive experience in diplomacy, national security and defense policy, having previously held senior positions at the U.S. Department of State, the National Security Council and the Pentagon.

Among his most notable assignments, Alden served as Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Conflict and Stabilization Operations, where he was responsible for implementing the U.S. Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability, adopted in 2020.

He also served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European Affairs, a role in which he worked to strengthen cooperation and transatlantic ties between the United States and the European Union.

During his tenure at the National Security Council, Alden held the positions of Senior Director for Emerging Technologies and Director for Defense Policy. In those roles, he established and chaired an interagency committee focused on critical and emerging technologies, reflecting Washington’s growing emphasis on technological innovation and national security.

If confirmed, Alden will succeed the previous U.S. ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mark Libby, who announced his resignation in December 2024 due to health-related issues.

The nomination comes at a time when Azerbaijan and the United States continue to engage on a range of issues, including energy security, regional connectivity, economic cooperation and technological development. Alden’s background in both European affairs and emerging technologies is expected to bring additional expertise to Washington’s diplomatic engagement with Baku.

The nomination will now proceed through the U.S. confirmation process before Alden can formally assume the ambassadorial post.