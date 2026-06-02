'The Little Prince' play presented at State Academic Musical Theatre [PHOTOS]

2 June 2026 11:50 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

On International Children's Protection Day, the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theatre has presented a performance based on the world-famous French writer Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's work "The Little Prince," AzerNEWS reports.

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, and Alena Aliyeva attended the performance.

The stage production, intended for both children and adults, is entertaining while also carrying deep meaning.

The production's director is People's Artist Jannat Salimova, the dramatist is writer-publicist Ilgar Fahmi, the composer is Ruslan Agababayev, the set designer is Maryam Alakbarli, the choreographer is Honored Art Worker of Russia, Sergey Gritsai, the ballet masters are Honored Artists Zakir and Yelena Aghayev, the revival director is Sevinc Mammadova, the revival choreographer is Muhammad Abdullayev, and the assistant director is Chimnaz Baghirova.

The theatre's actors involved in the production include Faig Mirzayev (King), Emrah Dadashev (Pilot), Huseyn Alili (Aydin), Rauf Babayev (Merchant), Ruslan Murselov (Fox), Zaur Aliyev (Dervish), Nuray Mammadzade (Rose), and Murad Aliyev (Showman), as well as ballet artists. The role of the Little Prince was performed by Elcan Kalbiev, the child of martyr Telman Kalbiyev, who died in the 44-day Patriotic War.

It is noted that the work was first staged in 2019 with the support of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union.