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Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Central Bank's foreign exchange reserves rise to $12.7 billion

2 June 2026 11:42 (UTC+04:00)
Central Bank's foreign exchange reserves rise to $12.7 billion
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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The increase in foreign exchange reserves strengthens the country’s ability to maintain macroeconomic stability, support the national currency, and withstand potential external economic shocks.

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