Deputy Minister: Azerbaijan expands gas strategy to strengthen role in global energy markets

2 June 2026 15:33 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan is reinforcing its role as a key regional and global energy supplier through growing natural gas production, expanding export routes and the development of new upstream projects, AzerNEWS reports, citing Deputy Energy Minister Kamal Abbasov.

Speaking during a panel discussion at the 31st Baku Energy Week, Abbasov highlighted the country's substantial gas resource base, noting that Azerbaijan possesses approximately 2.6 trillion cubic meters of proven natural gas reserves, providing a strong foundation for long-term energy cooperation with international partners.

"Azerbaijan holds significant natural gas reserves that support our growing role in regional and global energy markets," he said.

According to the deputy minister, the country's annual gas production reached approximately 52 billion cubic meters (bcm) last year.

Abbasov emphasized the strategic importance of Azerbaijan's export infrastructure, particularly the network of pipelines connecting Caspian resources with international markets.

"We have built four major export pipelines, including the South Caucasus Pipeline, which serves as a key component of the Southern Gas Corridor and delivers Azerbaijani gas to Türkiye and onward to European markets," he noted.

One of the most significant achievements, according to Abbasov, has been Azerbaijan's transformation from a gas-importing nation into a major energy exporter.

"Azerbaijani gas is now supplied to 16 countries, including 10 member states of the European Union," he emphasized.

The growing number of destination markets demonstrates both the reliability of Azerbaijan's energy supplies and Europe's increasing demand for diversified and dependable energy sources, Abbasov pointed out.

The deputy minister also highlighted upcoming production growth opportunities, including the development of new gas resources.

He stressed that first gas from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) gas project is expected to further strengthen Azerbaijan's production capacity and export potential.

Beyond Europe, Azerbaijan has also begun expanding its presence in new markets. Abbasov revealed that natural gas exports to Syria commenced last year, marking another step in the country's efforts to broaden its international energy partnerships.

Looking ahead, Azerbaijan plans to continue increasing gas exports through both existing and future projects. Abbasov added that cooperation with international partners will remain essential for developing new fields, expanding production and strengthening export infrastructure.