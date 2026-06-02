IRGC commander warns Bab al-Mandab Strait could face disruption

2 June 2026 20:15 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Esmail Ghaani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has warned that continued Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon could create new risks for maritime transport in the region, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Ghaani, Israel’s military activities, which he said are being carried out with US support, could intensify the response of what he described as the “axis of resistance.”

The IRGC commander stated that such developments could eventually affect shipping movements through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

He suggested that the situation in the Bab al-Mandab Strait could become similar to current tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz if regional escalation continues.

Ghaani’s remarks come amid ongoing instability across the Middle East and growing concerns over the security of key global maritime trade routes linking the Red Sea, Gulf region and international energy markets.