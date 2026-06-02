Icherisheher turns into vibrant open-air sports venue for kids [PHOTOS]

2 June 2026 16:48 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports, in partnership with the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation, has organized an open rowing training session, AzerNEWS reports.

The event timed to the International Children's Day, welcomed both professional athletes and children. During the session, instructors taught participants the basic rules of rowing and introductory skills, while children actively participated in practical rowing exercises.

Another exciting event was also held in Icherisheher as part of the children's sports program.

Stalls were set up by federations for various sports, including taekwondo, judo, chess, capoeira, wrestling, and gymnastics.

Children had the opportunity to get hands-on experience with different sports and encouraged their peers to engage in physical activities.

The Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation also hosted face painting activities and an autograph session with well-known wrestlers, adding extra excitement for the young participants.

Furthermore, under the "Champions of the Future" initiative, children wrote down their names and the sports they wished to pursue. Selected participants will have the opportunity to join a one-month professional training program in their chosen sport.

The events provided children with a unique opportunity to explore new sports, develop skills, and be inspired by professional athletes, reinforcing the importance of physical activity and a healthy lifestyle from a young age.