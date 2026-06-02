Children's World Int'l Music Festival draws audience into magical musical journey [PHOTOS]

2 June 2026 17:51 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Children's World International Music Festival has kicked off at Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall with a vibrant opening ceremony, AzerNEWS reports.

The festival is jointly organized by the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall and the Azerbaijan State Children's Philharmonic to mark celebrate International Children's Day.

The event functions as an important platform for strengthening commitment to national and moral values, promoting musical culture, and discovering new talents.

Children's World International Music Festival is regarded as one of the significant cultural initiatives contributing to the creative development of children and teenagers.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Director of the Philharmonic, PhD in Art Studies and musicologist Ayla Karimova-Zakariyya, and Director of the Azerbaijan State Children's Philharmonic, pianist Saida Tagizadeh, spoke about the importance of the festival and wished success to the participants.

The concert program featured performances by the "Sədəf" Folk Instrument Ensemble of the Azerbaijan State Children's Philharmonic, dance groups, young soloists, as well as the Fikrat Amirov State Song and Dance Ensemble. Together, they presented a colorful and engaging program for the audience.

The event included performances of works such as Uzeyir Hajibayli's "Cəngi," Tofig Guliyev's "Azerbaijan Suite," Fikrat Amirov's "Qərənfil," Emin Sabitoglu's "Ağ çiçəyim," as well as Azerbaijani folk dances "Gaytagi," "Uzundərə," "Brilliant," "Sarı Gəlin," "Eynur," and "Yallı."

The impressive performances by young artists turned the first day of the festival into a true celebration of art.

Note that International Children's Day, observed on June 1, highlights the importance of protecting children's rights and well-being worldwide.

Established by the United Nations in 1950, the day is widely celebrated in many countries, including Azerbaijan.

It serves as a reminder of the shared responsibility of society to ensure that every child grows up in a safe, healthy, and supportive environment.

In Azerbaijan, ongoing state policies and social initiatives continue to focus on improving access to education, healthcare, and protection for all children, especially those in vulnerable situation.

These efforts include expanding inclusive education, strengthening child healthcare services, and enhancing social protection systems for children without parental care, children with disabilities, refugees, and internally displaced families.

The government also works to prevent neglect, abuse, and exploitation through legal safeguards, early intervention mechanisms, and cooperation between schools, healthcare institutions, and social services.

Awareness programs and community-based initiatives support children's development, ensuring their safety, well-being, and full participation in society.