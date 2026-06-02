bp and SOCAR launch Caspian seismic data integration project

2 June 2026 18:37 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

bp and SOCAR are jointly implementing a project aimed at consolidating all marine seismic data collected in Azerbaijan’s sector of the Caspian Sea into a unified database, AzerNEWS reports.

The announcement was made by Dan Sparks during a panel discussion held on the second day of Baku Energy Week.

According to Sparks, the initiative is designed to identify existing seismic data gaps in the Caspian basin and improve the efficiency of future exploration activities.

“bp and SOCAR are currently working on consolidating all existing marine seismic data in the Caspian sector of Azerbaijan into one large database. This will create an important basis for future exploration work,” he stated.

Sparks noted that the Caspian basin contains an exceptionally high concentration of hydrocarbon reserves, even surpassing the Gulf of Mexico in terms of reserve density.

However, he emphasized that certain areas of the region remain insufficiently studied and continue to contain seismic data gaps.

“The collection of additional seismic data and the integration of existing data will play a key role in discovering new reserves,” Sparks added.

The project is expected to support future offshore exploration efforts and strengthen Azerbaijan’s long-term energy development strategy in the Caspian region.