British Chamber of Commerce Azerbaijan and PwC holds an event based around Azerbaijan’s renewable energy transition

2 June 2026 19:51 (UTC+04:00)

On June 2, 2026, the British Chamber of Commerce Azerbaijan (BCCA) Sustainability and Energy Committee in partnership with PwC Azerbaijan hosted an event dedicated to renewable energy transition in Azerbaijan. The event gathered representatives from government agencies, leading energy companies, and international financial institutions to discuss the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan's renewable energy sector, AzerNEWS reports.

The discussion was moderated by Engin Iyikul, PwC Turkey Partner and Renewable Energy Expert, who also delivered the opening keynote presentation. He shared insights on the transition to a green economy using renewable energy sources, drawing on Turkey's journey and broader regional and global lessons learned.

This was followed by a presentation from Fagan Abdurahmanov, Deputy Director at the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency (AREA), who provided the audience with detailed information on the measures being implemented to advance Azerbaijan’s renewable energy transition, the progress achieved towards the country’s renewable energy targets for the coming years, and the opportunities available for foreign investors.

The event continued with a panel discussion featuring Fagan Abdurahmanov, Deputy Director at AREA, Rza Naghiyev, Investment and Project Development Director at SOCAR Green, Andriy Maksymovych, Senior Investment Officer at International Finance Corporation, and Murad Sadikhov, Country Manager at Masdar.

The panel discussion focused on the key enablers and existing barriers to the development of Azerbaijan’s renewable energy market, as well as the regulatory environment, investment landscape, and conditions required to attract international capital. The role of the public and private sectors in the energy transition, along with the steps needed to build a sustainable and attractive energy market, were also among the main topics discussed.

The discussion reflected a shared understanding that accelerating Azerbaijan's energy transition requires close cooperation between the public and private sectors, a supportive regulatory framework, and continued engagement with international partners and financial institutions.

BCCA is a non-profit organization promoting economic ties, business relations, and mutual investment between the United Kingdom and Azerbaijan. BCCA's Sustainability and Energy Committee actively supports the development of sustainable business practices and energy transition initiatives.

PwC is a global professional services network providing assurance, advisory, tax and legal services. PwC's Sustainability and Energy practice supports clients across the region in navigating the complexities of the energy transition, regulatory change, and sustainable investment.