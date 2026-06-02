Lagerfeld’s cat still hasn’t received its inheritance

2 June 2026 22:17 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld’s cat has still not received the reported inheritance of €1.3 million (approximately 2.5 million manats), AzerNEWS reports.

During Lagerfeld’s lifetime, his famous cat, Choupette, lived in extraordinary luxury. She reportedly had two personal caretakers, a private chef, traveled on private jets, and even dined at the same table as her owner.

After Lagerfeld’s death in 2019, it was widely reported that the designer intended to leave around €1.3 million to his beloved pet. However, seven years later, the funds have still not been transferred.

According to former housekeeper Françoise Cachou, who now looks after Choupette, not a single cent of the alleged inheritance has been received for the cat’s care. The delay is linked to long-running legal disputes over Lagerfeld’s estate. In addition, French law does not allow animals to directly inherit money or property, which further complicates the situation.

Today, Choupette no longer lives in a luxury villa but in a regular apartment in Paris. Her caretaker says she now has to cover all expenses herself while lawyers continue to work through the legal complexities surrounding the inheritance.

Interestingly, Choupette remains one of the most famous cats in the world and still has a strong commercial presence. She has appeared in fashion campaigns, inspired luxury collections, and is often cited as an early example of a “pet influencer,” a trend that has since exploded on social media, where animals can earn significant income through branding and sponsorships.