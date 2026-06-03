China launches Long March-12B with Qianfan satellites

3 June 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

China has successfully launched the Long March-12B Y1 carrier rocket, carrying a group of satellites for the Qianfan network, AzerNEWS reports.

The launch took place at 16:40 Beijing time (10:40 Baku time) from the Dongfeng commercial launch site in northwestern China. The rocket successfully placed all satellites into their designated orbits, and the mission was declared a full success. This marked the 647th launch in the Long March rocket family.

The Qianfan program (also known as G60 Starlink) aims to build a large-scale orbital constellation providing broadband internet and data services. The project focuses on deploying a low-Earth orbit satellite network similar in concept to SpaceX’s Starlink system. The first batch of Qianfan satellites was launched in August 2024.

The Long March-12B is a modified version of the two-stage Long March-12 rocket, which made its debut in May 2024. It is designed specifically for commercial missions and launches from the Dongfeng site near the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center.

Interestingly, analysts note that the rapid expansion of such mega-constellations could significantly increase congestion in low Earth orbit. This is already raising global discussions about “orbital traffic management,” where future space agencies may need systems similar to air traffic control—but for satellites orbiting Earth. Some experts also suggest that competition between Starlink and Qianfan could accelerate global internet coverage, especially in remote and underserved regions.