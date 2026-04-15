Azerbaijan eyes expansion of medical leech exports to global markets

15 April 2026 16:52 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

A decision has been made to take practical steps toward organizing the export of medical leech products produced in Azerbaijan to European, Gulf, and Asian markets, AzerNEWS reports.

The initiative was agreed upon following a meeting between a local manufacturer and representatives of the Azexport portal.

During the discussions, it was emphasized that locally produced medical leeches meet international standards and environmental requirements, while also possessing strong export potential.

Participants highlighted the importance of obtaining international certifications, streamlining customs procedures, and coordinating efforts to meet the regulatory requirements of importing countries in order to accelerate exports.

It was also noted that all services provided by the Azexport portal are free of charge, with no commissions applied to sales, creating favorable conditions for local producers seeking to enter foreign markets.