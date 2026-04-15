Israeli woman charged with spying for Iran

15 April 2026 15:20 (UTC+04:00)

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A woman from Nazareth, Shomua Abu Abed, has been charged with spying for Iran, Israel's police and Shin Bet announced on Wednesday, according to The Times of Israel, AzerNEWS reports.

Detained in March, she allegedly passed sensitive information to a foreign contact since October, receiving cryptocurrency as compensation.

Abu Abed reportedly photographed security sites, military bases of the Israel Defense Forces, and the Haifa oil refinery. She allegedly also transmitted details about an Israeli citizen who is a former security official.

“As part of a joint operation by the Shin Bet and the Northern District’s central unit of Israel Police, an Israeli citizen was arrested on suspicion of committing security offenses involving contact with agents from an enemy state and carrying out tasks under their direction in exchange for payment," according to a joint statement from the Shin Bet and police.

The statement said that Abu Aabed maintained contact with a foreign agent beginning in October and carried out multiple assignments, including photographing security-related sites across Israel. Among the locations she allegedly documented were IDF bases, the Haifa oil refineries and other sensitive sites. The refineries have been targeted at least twice during the current war. Prosecutors say she also passed information about an Israeli citizen who is a former member of the security establishment.