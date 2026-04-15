Europe quietly prepares backup plan for NATO amid uncertainty over U.S.

15 April 2026 15:04 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Behind closed doors, European capitals are reportedly developing a "Plan B" to ensure the continent’s security should the United States drastically reduce its support or withdraw from the alliance entirely, AzerNEWS reports, citing The Wall Street Journal.

The concept does not aim to replace NATO but rather to reshape it by strengthening Europe’s leadership within the alliance. Officials involved in the discussions are reportedly focused on increasing the number of Europeans in key command-and-control roles and expanding the continent’s contribution to military resources. This would allow European members to assume greater operational responsibility while still benefiting from the alliance’s existing framework.

According to WSJ, the initiative is being developed informally. Much of the discussion is taking place alongside official NATO meetings, including private conversations, side sessions, and even informal dinners among policymakers and defense officials. The effort is deliberately low-profile and is not intended to compete with NATO, but to ensure its continuity under changing political conditions.

European countries are considering increased defense spending, deeper military integration, and enhanced coordination across national armed forces. There is also a growing emphasis on developing independent capabilities in critical areas such as missile defense, intelligence, logistics, and advanced weapons systems.

Analysts argue that if the United States were to reduce its commitment to NATO or leave the alliance entirely, it could weaken the strategic position of the organization. NATO has long relied on U.S. military, financial, and logistical support as a cornerstone of its collective defense system. A reduction in this support could undermine trust among member states and create uncertainty about the alliance’s ability to respond effectively to emerging threats.