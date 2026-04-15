Baku to learn from Czech experience in urban transport

15 April 2026 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

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An Azerbaijani delegation has visited the Czech Republic to gain insights into modern approaches to urban mobility and public transport organization, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Škoda Group Sales Manager Helena Hroník, the program includes meetings with leading institutions involved in integrated transport systems.

As part of the visit, the delegation is scheduled to explore the operations of ROPID, a key coordinator of integrated transport services in Prague. The model presented combines metro, tram, bus, and railway services into a unified system with synchronized schedules and a single tariff structure.

Khronik noted that Prague’s transport system is of particular interest due to its high level of integration, which enhances passenger convenience while reducing pressure on urban infrastructure.

The delegation will also focus on digital innovations, including discussions with Operator ICT, developer of the Lítačka platform — one of Central Europe’s most advanced digital ticketing solutions.

Talks will cover the implementation of electronic ticketing systems, as well as the use of big data technologies for monitoring passenger flows, traffic forecasting, and strategic urban mobility planning.

“We highly appreciate the opportunity to share the Czech Republic’s experience and expertise in modern mobility and hope this visit will contribute to strengthening cooperation between our countries,” Khronik said.

The study visit was organized with the support of the Czech Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Transport, the CzechTrade agency, and the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Baku.