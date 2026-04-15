National Carpet Museum opens exhibition titled 'Images Imprinted in Memory' [PHOTOS]

15 April 2026 13:01 (UTC+04:00)

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A solo exhibition by multidisciplinary artist Madina Gasimova titled "Images Imprinted in Memory" has opened at the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum with the support of the global .ART domain, AzerNEWS reports.

Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attended the event.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the director of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, Amina Malikova, noted that the exhibition features 28 works created by the artist over the past five years.

"Five new carpets woven in the museum's traditional technology department based on the artist's sketches form an important part of the exhibition. These works demonstrate the expressive possibilities of contemporary imagery in textile art, creating a meaningful dialogue between traditional craftsmanship and contemporary art. Within the framework of the exhibition, four interpretations of the work "Flowers for Mothers"—painting, carpet, stained glass, and digital interpretation—will be added to the museum’s permanent collection," Shirin Malikova added.

Emphasizing that the same image is embodied in different forms within the project, the director said:

"The image moves from painting to the digital realm, and then gains new meaning in physical media such as stained glass, mosaic, or carpet. Thus, the image does not remain within a fixed framework; it transforms and continues its life in different materials. Repeating motifs that shape the internal rhythm of the exhibition—seasonal changes, floral compositions, male and female portraits, views of Baku, and abstract forms are presented in various materials and techniques, creating a visual, emotional, and immersive environment. A sound installation specially created for the exhibition is also presented, based on recordings of the carpet weaving process."

Deputy Culture Minister Sadagat Yusifova stated that the exhibition reflects the artist's rich and powerful creative energy.

"The Ministry of Culture pays special attention to creative individuals and creates broad opportunities to support the work of talented young artists. Enabling the international recognition of young artists is a priority. The author’s distinctive visual language and bold approach to art make her stand out as an innovative figure. We are confident that the exhibition will be memorable for both local and international visitors and will contribute to the development of contemporary art," Sadagat Yusifova added.

The exhibition curator, Vladimir Opredelenov, Director for Development at the Almaty Museum of Arts and an expert in museum innovation, said that the artist's work is rooted in tradition, derived from history, while simultaneously combining with modern technologies.

The exhibition will run until May 15.