Khatai Arts Center displays art pieces by professional artists [PHOTOS]

15 April 2026 13:22 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A professional artists' exhibition has opened at the Khatai Arts Center, AzerNEWS reports.

The project titled "Fine Art on Paper" aims to preserve the traditions of classical Azerbaijani art, highlight artists' creative expression through works on paper, and increase public interest in graphic art, watercolor, and other paper-based art forms.

Speakers at the event, including Vice-Rector of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, People's Artist Salkhab Mammadov; Member of the Azerbaijani Parliament and Chairwoman of the Artists Union of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Ulviyya Hamzayeva; Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, People's Artist Aghaali Ibrahimov; People's Artist Arif Huseynov; artist Mais Aliyev; and the center's director, Zahid Avazov, stressed the importance of such initiatives for the development of contemporary art and the need to hold similar exhibitions on a regular basis.

The exhibition continued with an awards and certificate presentation ceremony across various categories. The event attracted considerable interest, with more than 300 artists submitting over 600 works, including graphics, miniatures, watercolors, and sketches on free themes. To ensure diversity, only the best works were selected, resulting in 103 pieces by 103 participants being displayed.

Well-known professional artists also took part in the exhibition as guests, presenting their works in support of the project.

Among the award winners were Gulkhana Beydemir, Otti Gunnen, Garanfil Tofigli, Fatima Babazade, Aylin Gulmammadova, Seljan Taghiyeva, Tahir Shikhaliyev, and Rashad Khanaliyev.

The project was organized by the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, the Azerbaijan State Art Gallery, the Khatai International Watercolor Gallery, and the Khatai Arts Center.

Support for the initiative was provided by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC, the Azerbaijan University of Culture and Arts, the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, the Khatai District Executive Power, the International Watercolor Society, and the Artists Union of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.