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Friday, April 17, 2026

President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Moldova in Antalya

17 April 2026 11:48 (UTC+04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Moldova in Antalya
AzerNEWS Staff
AzerNEWS Staff
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On April 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Maia Sandu, President of the Republic of Moldova, in Antalya.

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President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Moldova in Antalya - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Moldova in Antalya - Gallery Image

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