Türkiye's FM Fidan calls Israeli leadership “crazy” in sharp remark to journalists [VIDEO]
Hakan Fidan made a brief but striking comment on Wednesday, describing Israel’s leadership as “crazy” during an exchange with journalists, AzerNEWS reports.
The remark came after the AK Party parliamentary group meeting, when reporters asked about the possibility of further Israeli military actions.
A journalist questioned whether Israel could be “crazy enough” to carry out additional attacks. In response, Fidan said: “Their leadership are crazy.”
The short statement quickly drew attention due to its unusually direct tone, though no further elaboration was provided by the Turkish foreign minister.
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