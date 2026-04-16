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Thursday, April 16, 2026

Azerbaijan–US trade turnover more than doubles, shows strong upward trend

16 April 2026 14:43 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan–US trade turnover more than doubles, shows strong upward trend
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the United States has recorded a sharp increase in early 2026, highlighting rapidly expanding bilateral economic relations, AzerNEWS reports. According to the State Customs Committee, in January–March 2026, the total volume of trade turnover exceeded...

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