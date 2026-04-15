Trump calls Powell “really bad,” promises better economy with different guy he likes

15 April 2026 19:37 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

United States President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he will have to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell if he does not leave when his term ends on May 15, AzerNEWS reports.

Powell indicated he will stay on as chair until his successor is confirmed. Trump said that Powell is a “really bad” chair and that he does not intend to call for an end to the fraud investigation into his Fed building renovation.

Trump told Fox Business that he hopes his Fed chair pick Kevin Warsh will be confirmed at his Senate hearing next week, repeating that interest rates will go down once Warsh takes over. Asked about his party's midterm prospects, Trump claimed that he had "the greatest opening year in the history of the presidency" and that he and the Republicans "should be given credit." He predicted the GOP will "do good," but he reiterated that the incumbent party often underperforms in midterm elections.