Foreign investment inflows into Azerbaijan exceeded half a billion dollars in early 2026

16 April 2026 15:29 (UTC+04:00)

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In January–February 2026, foreign investments in Azerbaijan exceeded 1 billion manats, reaching 1,099.3 million manats (approximately $646 million), according to the State Statistics Committee, AzerNEWS reports. The funds were directed into fixed capital through investments from foreign states and international organizations, marking...

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