bp, Azerbaijan deepen energy partnership with new production plans [PHOTOS]

15 April 2026 18:49 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan and bp discussed the development of oil and gas production capacity, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov wrote on his X page, AzerNEWS reports.

"During the meeting with Giovanni Cristofoli, bp’s regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye, we discussed the cooperation priorities, including the development of oil and gas production potential, electrification and the solar power plant scheduled to be commissioned in 2027," the publication reads.

The parties reviewed the current status of projects being implemented under their strategic partnership in both oil and gas, as well as renewable energy sectors. Particular attention was given to maintaining stable production at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, alongside efforts to introduce new technologies and enhance operational efficiency.

Discussions also covered ongoing activities at the Shah Deniz field, including progress on the Shah Deniz Compression project and updates on the first gas output under the ACG-associated natural gas development initiative. Additionally, perspectives on the development of the Shafag-Asiman, Karabakh oil field, and Babek field fields were discussed.

The meeting also reviewed work on the electrification of oil and gas platforms and the Sangachal terminal, as well as efforts to commission the Shafag Solar Power Plant in 2027.

Amid ongoing developments in global energy markets, both sides emphasized the importance of energy security and the diversification of energy sources, routes, and supply. It was noted that despite rapid development in renewable energy, hydrocarbons still account for a major share of global energy consumption and will continue to play an important role in the future. Azerbaijan’s consistent policy of diversification in oil, gas, electricity and renewable energy was highlighted.