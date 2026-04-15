Japan to support ASEAN oil purchases boosting energy ties

15 April 2026 22:15 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The Japanese government is planning to provide around $10 billion in financial support to member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), aimed at helping them secure stable oil supplies and maintain industrial production capacity, AzerNEWS reports.

The initiative is intended to ensure the uninterrupted flow of essential medical-related goods from these countries to Japan, particularly materials used in healthcare manufacturing.

According to reports, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is expected to announce the decision on Wednesday during an online summit with members of the Asian Zero Emission Community (AZEC), which includes ASEAN countries as well as Japan.

The funding will reportedly be channeled through the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC). One of the key goals is to stabilize production chains across Asia, especially for critical supplies such as plastic components used in the medical sector — including dialysis equipment and medical gloves.

In addition, Japan plans to share its expertise in oil storage management systems, helping partner countries strengthen their energy security and resilience against global supply shocks. Officials note that Japan has historically maintained large strategic reserves, which at one point were sufficient to cover domestic consumption for up to 254 days during periods of heightened geopolitical tension.

Interestingly, this initiative reflects a broader shift in Japan’s economic diplomacy: instead of focusing only on direct aid or trade, Tokyo is increasingly investing in “supply chain security,” where energy stability, healthcare production, and logistics are treated as interconnected national security priorities. Analysts also point out that in a world of frequent energy disruptions, countries with advanced storage infrastructure and diversified supply networks are gaining strategic influence comparable to traditional energy producers.