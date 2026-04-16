Trump is confident that China won't send weapons to Iran

16 April 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

United States President Donald Trump told Fox Business in an interview published on Wednesday that he sent a letter to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to ask him not to send weapons to Iran, and stated that the Chinese president wrote him back saying "he's not doing that", AzerNEWS reports.

The US president also said that he received "no pushback" from either China or Saudi Arabia on his decision to impose a naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz and that the reaction to the blockade has been "pretty amazing."

He said that he thinks that oil will not change the dynamic of the next month's meeting with Xi.

When asked about the effect of the Iran war on the economic growth, Trump noted that "there's a hit" but that it is going to recover "fully," adding that the oil prices will also drop back to their previous levels after the war is done, which he said could be "very soon."