US may deploy 10,000 more troops in Middle East

15 April 2026 15:17 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The United States Department of Defense (DoD) will deploy 6,000 more troops in the Middle East in the next few days, and an additional 4,200 by the end of the month, The Washington Post (WAPO) reported on Wednesday, AzerNEWS reports.

According to US officials familiar with the matter, the first 6,000 troops will be arriving aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush and several accompanying vessels.

The next 4,200 will be sent to the region with the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit of the Marine Corps. Meanwhile, it was reported that USS George H.W. Bush was spotted off the coast of Namibia.

The move would come ahead of the expiration of the US and Iran's two-week ceasefire. Previously, it was reported that US President Donald Trump could send additional troops to the Middle East, or even launch a ground operation in Iran.