Culture Minister congratulates renowned director on his anniversary [PHOTOS]

16 April 2026 10:24 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan Culture Ministry has hosted a meeting with renowned theatre, film, and television director, People's Artist Ramiz Hasanoglu, AzerNEWS reports.

The Culture Minister Adil Karimli congratulated the director on his 80th anniversary and extended his best wishes.

The minister pointed out that the People's Artist has made a significant contribution to the development of national culture through his many years of productive work.

The television productions directed by Ramiz Hasanoglu have been met with great acclaim. His documentary films, in turn, have contributed to enriching the historical and cultural memory of the Azerbaijani people.

It was also mentioned that the director's creative work has been consistently highly valued and he has been awarded several state honors.

Adil Karimli then presented the jubilarian director with an honorary diploma from the Culture Ministry and wished him good health, a long life, and continued creative success.

Ramiz Hasanoglu expressed his gratitude for the attention and the award.

People's Artists Haji Ismayilov, Ilham Namiq Kamal, and Mebud Maharramov, as well as Honored Art Workers Jamil Guliyev and Ayaz Salayev, who attended the meeting, spoke about Ramiz Hasanoglu's artistic career.

The meeting concluded with a commemorative photo session.