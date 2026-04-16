U.S. Senate blocks Iran war powers resolution for fourth time

16 April 2026 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The United States Senate has failed to pass a War Powers Resolution aimed at limiting President Donald Trump’s ability to take further military action against Iran without congressional approval, AzerNEWS reports, citing CBS News.

The resolution was rejected by a vote of 52 to 47, largely along party lines. Democratic lawmakers introduced the measure, marking the fourth attempt by the party to impose such restrictions. All similar initiatives have been blocked in the Senate, where Republicans currently hold the majority.

The proposed resolution sought to reinforce Congress’s constitutional authority over decisions of war and peace, particularly in light of rising tensions between the United States and Iran. Supporters argued that any escalation in military engagement should require explicit authorization from Congress.

Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky was the only Republican to vote in favor of the measure, and Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania was the only Democrat to vote against it.

The War Powers Act of 1973 mandates that the president must seek congressional approval within 60 days of initiating military action. Without such approval, the president is required to withdraw U.S. forces. This deadline is set to expire at the end of April, although the law allows for a one-time extension of up to 30 additional days under certain conditions.