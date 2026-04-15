Pediatric sedation room put into operation at hospital center in Albania on initiative of Leyla Aliyeva [PHOTOS]

15 April 2026 17:25 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

In the capital city of Albania, Tirana, a newly equipped pediatric sedation room has been inaugurated at the "Mother Teresa" University Hospital Center on the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, AzerNEWS reports.

Within the framework of this humanitarian initiative, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation provided a modern anesthesia machine and the necessary equipment for fully outfitting the sedation room. The room is intended for patients requiring sedation during medical and surgical procedures, and its establishment contributes to improving the quality of pediatric services at Albania's state hospital.

This initiative is another confirmation of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's activities focused on children's health and well-being, as well as its active role in strengthening humanitarian ties between Azerbaijan and partner countries.

The opening ceremony was attended by Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Albania, Anar Huseynov, the director of the "Mother Teresa" University Hospital Center, and staff of the medical institution.

Ambassador Anar Huseynov emphasized the importance of relations between Azerbaijan and Albania, noting that such initiatives are aimed at expanding friendly ties between the two countries.

The director and medical staff of the "Mother Teresa" University Hospital Center expressed their gratitude to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and highly appreciated this initiative as a contribution to the development of pediatric healthcare services in Albania.