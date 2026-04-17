Dinara Asanbaeva: Int'l Carpet Festival 2026 provides essential space where heritage meets modern trends

17 April 2026 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

From May 1 to 3, 2026, the second International Carpet Forum will be held in Baku with organizational support from Azerkhalcha OJSC and the Administration of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve, as well as with the assistance of the Ministry of Economy and the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), AzerNEWS reports.

The event will bring together leading international experts, designers, manufacturers, researchers, exporters, and representatives of the creative carpet-weaving industry.

Ahead of the event, in an interview with Trend Life, Dinara Asanbaeva, Executive Director of Kyrgyz Handmade—a company uniting more than 200 craftswomen across Kyrgyzstan and promoting traditional crafts in international markets—shared her expectations for the forum.

Her interest in culture developed during her studies in China, where being far from her homeland made her especially aware of the value of her identity and traditions. Today, Asanbaeva works to ensure that Kyrgyz craftsmanship sounds contemporary while preserving its depth and authenticity. During the company’s transformation period, her focus is on sustainable development, quality, and the search for new solutions.

For her, this is not just professional activity, but a conscious choice—to preserve and pass on a craft that can unite people, bring warmth, and remain relevant beyond time.

"I see this forum as an important international platform where tradition meets modernity. It is not only a demonstration of carpets, but also a space for exchanging ideas, approaches, and visions for the future of the industry. First and foremost, I expect new professional dialogues, exchange of experience, and the formation of a stronger international community around craft production," she noted.

In her opinion, traditional crafts can and should be part of the modern economy. In the carpet sector, it is important not only to preserve heritage but also to adapt it to today’s market requirements without losing authenticity. This approach allows craftsmanship to remain sustainable and in demand globally.

"The main value lies in the people who create these products. This model helps preserve not only the technique but also the knowledge passed down from generation to generation. At the same time, artisans continue to work in their regions, receive stable income, and become part of a sustainable economic system. It is a kind of ecosystem in which culture and economy mutually reinforce each other," emphasized Dinara Asanbaeva.

She also noted that international cooperation opens access to new markets, knowledge, and standards, allowing artisans to broaden their horizons, exchange experience, and adopt best practices without losing the uniqueness of their craft. For companies, this is an opportunity to better understand global consumer demand and improve product quality.

Dinara Asanbaeva named practice-oriented initiatives as the most effective formats of interaction—joint projects with designers and architects, collaborations with brands, participation in international exhibitions and forums, educational programs, and exchange of experience. According to her, such formats create not theoretical but real value and long-term results.

"Our countries share a similar cultural foundation but have different experiences in developing the craft sector. The exchange of practices in production, marketing, and positioning can significantly strengthen both sides. It also creates conditions for forming a stronger regional voice in the international arena and increases interest in our shared cultural heritage," she added.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.