Economic University hosts book launch on investment potential [PHOTOS]

17 April 2026 11:39 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A presentation ceremony for the book “Investment Absorption of the Azerbaijani Economy” by well-known economist and expert Eldaniz Amirbayov was held at the Azerbaijan State University of Economics, AzerNEWS reports.

The event was attended by the university rector, members of parliament, senior officials from government institutions, economists and political analysts, as well as representatives of civil society and the media.

Speakers at the event emphasized the significance of the “investment absorption” approach presented in the book. They noted that the work systematically analyzes which sectors of the Azerbaijani economy are ready to absorb investment, the volume they can accommodate, and their real capacity and absorption potential.

It was highlighted that, unlike general theoretical studies, the book is designed as a practical guide for both local and foreign investors. Participants stressed that it helps investors identify opportunities across various sectors, understand existing state support mechanisms, and assess potential returns on investment.

The book’s sectoral coverage—including industry, agriculture, tourism, logistics, information technology, and energy—was described as particularly valuable, as it presents investment potential within a unified analytical framework, facilitating decision-making for investors.

Special attention was also given to incentives applied in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, which were presented through a “Incentives Valley” model.

Speakers noted that the book offers an analytical perspective on macroeconomic stability, ongoing reforms, and opportunities in the non-oil sector, making it a practical resource for both investors and economic policymakers.